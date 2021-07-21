PUP claims at lowest level since March 2020

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is now at their lowest level since early March 2020.

€59.8 million in PUP will be paid to just over 202,000 people this week.

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal is down 6% this week.

6,450 people in the county will receive the payment, down from 6,895 last week.

447 people in the county closed their PUP claim this week.

Meanwhile, 4,987 people are in receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit this week.