Mica Working Group is making progress – Diver

Today's meeting of the Mica Working Group has ended, with progress being reported.

Paddy Diver of the 100% Redress No Less Campaign says agreement has been reached on scrapping the upfront costs of up to €7,000 to make an application, and issues surrounding rent payments for temporary accomodation and the scrapping of the need for like for like planning permission are also being addressed.

In a Tweet this afternoon, he said he's anticipating further progress when the group meets again in two days time.........