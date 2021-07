The highest temperatures of the year so far have been reached today in three locations around the country.

Longford, Roscommon and Eastern parts of Mayo baked under 30.5 celsius at a peak.

Yellow and orange warnings are still in place for heat, but an additional status yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Mayo. There have already been rumblings of thunder in parts of Donegal.