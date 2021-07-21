Irish Water criticised for lack of communication on Inishowen night time restrictions

An Inishowen Caravan and Camping centre owner has heavily criticised Irish Water over what she says is a lack of communication over night time restrictions.

On Monday, the utility said that specific night-time restrictions were being put in place in a number of areas of East Donegal for the next week, with further restrictions likely in Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin, and Gleneely.

However, Christina McEleaney of Binion Bay Caravan and Camping Centre says she did not receive confirmation that the restrictions were being put in place in Clonmany leaving hundreds of customers on her site without access to water between 8pm and 8am.

She told today's Nine til Noon Show that the situation is ludicrous as businesses try recover from the fallout of Covid-19: