Gallen, McGlynn & Kelly get Ireland call up for French meet

Three Donegal athletes have been named on the Ireland team for the U18 T&F International meet in France at the end of the month.
Lifford Strabane’s Adrienne Gallen will throw in the hammer, Tir Chonaill AC’s Lucy McGlynn will run the 100m hurdles and Cranford’s Oisin Kelly will take on the 800m.
The event will take place on Saturday 31st of July in Franconville which is about 15 kilometres from the centre of Paris.
Team for U/18 T&F meet in Franconville
Adam Nolan St Laurance O'Toole AC 100mH
Adrienne Gallen Lifford Strabane AC Hammer
Aidan Burke Waterford AC 1500m
Aisling Lane Mullingar Harriers 3km Walk
Anna Gavigan Lambay Sports Academy Discus
Cara McNally Lusk AC 2000m S/C
Connor Cillinan Leevale AC Pole Vault
David Bosch Dundrum South Dublin AC 400m
Geoffrey Joy O'Regan Sun Hill Harriers High Jump
Jake O'Brien Moy Valley (Mayo) AC 5km Walk
Kate O’Connell Lucan Harriers 400m
Katie Nolke Ferrybank AC Long Jump
Kirsti Foster Willowfield AC 3000m
Leon King Abor Boyne AC 100m
Lucy May Sleeman Leevale AC 100m
Lucy McGlynn Tir Chonaill AC 100mH
Maeve O'Neill Doheny AC 800m
Michael Alajiki Dún Dealgan AC Triple Jump
Nicholas Griggs Mid Ulster AC 3000m
Nkemjika Onwumereh Metro St.Brigids AC 200m
Oisin Kelly Cranford AC 800m
Rebecca Rossiter Loughview AC 1500m
Úna Brice Leevale AC Pole Vault