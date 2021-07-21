Gallen, McGlynn & Kelly get Ireland call up for French meet

Three Donegal athletes have been named on the Ireland team for the U18 T&F International meet in France at the end of the month.

Lifford Strabane’s Adrienne Gallen will throw in the hammer, Tir Chonaill AC’s Lucy McGlynn will run the 100m hurdles and Cranford’s Oisin Kelly will take on the 800m.

The event will take place on Saturday 31st of July in Franconville which is about 15 kilometres from the centre of Paris.

Team for U/18 T&F meet in Franconville

Adam Nolan St Laurance O'Toole AC 100mH

Adrienne Gallen Lifford Strabane AC Hammer

Aidan Burke Waterford AC 1500m

Aisling Lane Mullingar Harriers 3km Walk

Anna Gavigan Lambay Sports Academy Discus

Cara McNally Lusk AC 2000m S/C

Connor Cillinan Leevale AC Pole Vault

David Bosch Dundrum South Dublin AC 400m

Geoffrey Joy O'Regan Sun Hill Harriers High Jump

Jake O'Brien Moy Valley (Mayo) AC 5km Walk

Kate O’Connell Lucan Harriers 400m

Katie Nolke Ferrybank AC Long Jump

Kirsti Foster Willowfield AC 3000m

Leon King Abor Boyne AC 100m

Lucy May Sleeman Leevale AC 100m

Lucy McGlynn Tir Chonaill AC 100mH

Maeve O'Neill Doheny AC 800m

Michael Alajiki Dún Dealgan AC Triple Jump

Nicholas Griggs Mid Ulster AC 3000m

Nkemjika Onwumereh Metro St.Brigids AC 200m

Oisin Kelly Cranford AC 800m

Rebecca Rossiter Loughview AC 1500m

Úna Brice Leevale AC Pole Vault