Disappointing redress scheme hasn’t worked as well as should have – Minister English

Minister Damien English says it is disappointing that the Mica Redress Scheme has not worked as well as it should have.

Minister English was Minister of State for Housing when the 90 10 redress scheme was announced.

He says the Defective Blocks Working Group which is meeting today is progressing works on closing the 10% gap and says he expects changes to be announced in the near future.

Minister English, who is now Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail told today's Nine til Noon Show that the priority is to get homes fixed: