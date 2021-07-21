County Final to be played Saturday 28th August?

Since Donegal made their exit from the Ulster Championship last Sunday, the matter of last year's Donegal Senior Club Championship Final has been propelled into the spotlight again as to when the decider will be played.

Following a meeting of the CCC this week, the game has been allocated the last weekend in August with Saturday the 28th the most likely day as the All Ireland Football Final is on that Sunday.

It was hoped the game could be played sooner but due to back log games because of Covid, the CCC are running out of weeks to play them.

Nothing is set in stone just yet for the 2020 final but it has to be played before the 2021 Championship gets underway on the weekend of the 11th/12th September.

This years final is due to be played on 7th November.