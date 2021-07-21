Confidence in Covid Cert Helpline needed – Minister McConalogue

A senior Minister says any advice from a public source must be accurate, following reports Irish holidaymakers travelling to Malta without a Digital Covid Cert were told it wouldn't be a problem.

A number of people who had travelled to the island have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the country doesn't accept a negative PCR test, while some travellers hadn't received their vaccination cert in time.

A helpline has been operating since Monday with 55 people answering calls, however there have been reports of long wait times.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says there needs to be confidence in the advice coming from the helpline: