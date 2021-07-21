CCC hope to confirm 2020 County Final date later this week

The Donegal CCC say they hope to confirm the 2020 Donegal Senior Championship Final and last years Intermediate Relegation Play Off by the end of the week.

They met on Tuesday evening to re-examine the draft fixture timetable published back in May that was the guide if Donegal went out at the semi-final stage of the Ulster Championship.

As flagged last week the number of games being postponed and the continued high incidence of Covid cases across the County has meant that the free weeks allowed to enable catch-up games to be played will now be fully utilised with double fixture for some clubs on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Rounds eight and nine of the league will now be pushed out until the weekends 6/7/8 and 13/14/15 of August.

Last years Senior County final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill and the Intermediate Relegation Playoff between Naomh Colmcille and Naomh Ultan has been allocated the last weekend of August 27/28/29 with this years Round 1 championship fixtures two weeks later, the weekend of 10/11/12.

The likely scenario envisaged by the CCC for the 2020 final is Saturday the 28th August, However, this not definitive.

In a statment the CCC say: "The situation is fluid, as there are a number of other factors to be considered before official confirmation, eg if any clubs end up having three or more of their League games cancelled by the August Bank Holiday weekend. "

"It is hoped to officially confirm fixtures this weekend."