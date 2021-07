On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell focuses on Letterkenny's Cathedral Quarter and the role the project is having in helping businesses on Church Lane.

Ciaran talks to Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Secretary, Donnan Harvey. He also speaks to business owners along Church Lane - David Faughnan of Universal Books, contemporary knitwear designer and owner of Mi Chelle, Michelle McCarroll Neale, and Melinda Stella Milner from Dream Nails.

Listen back here: