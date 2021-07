All adults are now able to sign up for a Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE's online portal opens for everyone over 18 today - meaning they can register for an mRNA jab.

Almost 5.3 million vaccines have been administered so far, with nearly 2.5 million adults fully vaccinated.

Former head of the HSE, Tony O'Brien, says the programme needs to continue at pace, due to the rise in Covid cases.