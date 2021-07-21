1,378 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,973 in NI

A further 1,378 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed this evening - the highest figure in nearly 6 months.

96 people are in hospital, up 7 in the past 24 hours, while the number in ICU has increased by one to 22.

Meanwhile the growth rate of new cases is roughly 7 per cent per day, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Ronan Glynn says the incidence rate is increasing across the country, and is highest in those aged 19-24 and 16-18.

In Donegal, there were 1,154 cases in the two weeks up to Monday evening, leading to an incidence rate of 724.9, compared to a national rate of 245.8.

North of the border today, 1,973 new cases were confirmed, the highest daily case total since January 6th.

There have been 2 additional covid related deaths.

134 patients are being treated in hospital, 8 of them in Intensive Care.