A vehicle that hit another car then fled the scene has been found crashed in Clonmany.

On Thursday last, a parked vehicle was hit by a silver Honda jeep that was then discovered a short distance away at the Annagh crossroads.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the Main Street Clonamany, or on the Ballyliffin road between 10.45pm and 11.30pm to contact the Gardaí.

Gardaí in Buncrana can be reached on 0749320540