Public invited to have their say on future of Ballyshannon

Donegal County Council’s Regeneration & Development Team in conjunction with GM Design Associates has announced the opening of public consultation to hear the views of the local community on the Draft Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan.

The plan will be on public display from today until Wednesday 18th August 2021 as the public are invited to have their say on the future of Ballyshannon town centre.

The Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District Barry Sweeny says 'The Strategy & Action Plan is our opportunity to identify the key priorities and regeneration opportunities for Ballyshannon town centre up to 2040 and beyond.'

People can get involved by viewing the plan on the Donegal County Council website and on the project website at www.futureballyshannon.com. Emailing comments or questions to futureballyshannon@g-m-design.co.uk or by leaving comments 'Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy' Facebook page.