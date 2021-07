A man was taken to hospital following an assault in Clonmany on Sunday last.

The man was assaulted in the Main Street area at around 10:15pm.

Gardai believe the man was involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist before being punched by the driver who failed to remain at the scene.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Garda Niall Maguire says investigations are progressing: