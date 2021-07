Gardai are continuing to investigate after a man was attacked by two men in Letterkenny in the early hours of Friday morning last.

The man was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non life threatening injuries following the attack in the Market Square area between 12:30am and 12:50am.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and particularly to taxi drivers who may have been parked nearby by and who may have dash cam footage.