Irish Water’s priority should be to service Inishowen from Fullerton Dam – Cllr McDermott

An Inishowen Councillor believes Irish Water's priority should be to ensure the peninsula is serviced by the Eddie Fullerton Pollen Dam above any other area.

Currently, the Eddie Fullerton Dam is being used to supply the Letterkenny area while reservoirs in Inishowen are said to be practically empty due to high demand, leaving many homeowners and businesses without water this week.

Councillor Martin McDermott says its imperative the utility establish a back up supply from the Eddie Fullerton Dam: