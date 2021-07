The HSE expects to begin rolling out antigen testing to close contacts of someone with Covid 19 from next week.

Close contacts will have to collect the antigen tests from a test centre and then do them at home themselves.

The HSE has only used PCR tests up until now but it only has capacity to do 14,000 a day.

The HSE’s National Lead for Testing and Tracing, Niamh O’Beirne, says testing has soared in the past few weeks.