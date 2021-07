Gardaí are investigating after a van was stolen in Letterkenny last Sunday.

The silver Citroen Dispatch van with a registration of 09 DL 11984 was stolen from a car park on the Kilmacrennan Road at around 2.20am and is believed to have travelled in the direction of the hospital roundabout.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was on the Kilmacrennan Road or in the town between 2.20am and 2.45am who has dash cam footage to check their footage.

Letterkenny Gardaí may be contacted on 074 91 67100.