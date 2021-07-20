Donegal Anglers take part in Bluefin Tuna Scientific ‘catch-tag-release’ fishery

22 angling charter vessels, including five from Donegal, will take part in Tuna CHART programme, operating from ports in Donegal, Sligo, Galway, Clare, Cork and Waterford from July to November this year.

The Donegal vessels will operate out of ports in Killybegs and Bundoran.

The Tuna CHART programme is a collaborative scientific programme between Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Marine Institute in partnership with the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

The data collected on board authorised vessels will be used for scientific assessment to improve knowledge of population structures, fish size and how bluefin tuna is distributed in Irish waters and throughout the North Atlantic.