Cleary Centre Covid-19 testing hours changed due to high demand

The HSE say that following a recent surge in the demand for Covid-19 testing, the Cleary Centre testing centre just outside Donegal Town will have adjusted opening hours, starting from tomorrow.

The centre will remain open for test appointments from 9:30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, apart from Wednesdays where it closes at 4.

The main change comes in regards to walk-in testing at the facility - the HSE say walk-in testing will only be available from 11am to 3pm now, due to the increased demand for tests in recent weeks.

Mandy Doyle, General Manager of the Primary Care Division, Donegal said:

"The HSE in Sligo/ Leitrim has responded to the recent increased demand for COVID-19 testing by reviewing capacity and staffing at our testing centres which has resulted in the reconfiguration of appointments. Walk-ins will now only be facilitated at the Cleary Centre COVID-19 Testing Centres from 11am to 3pm with referral appointments operating throughout the day."

"We would once again encourage people to book their appointments online at http://www.hse.ie to allow for the smooth operation of the centre. Testing remains a key tool in the prevention of COVID-19 spread in the community."