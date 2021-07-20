12/1 Double for Dylan Browne McMonagle at Ballinrobe

Dylan Browne McMonagle had a 12/1 double at Ballinrobe yesterday evening.

The Donegal Jockey claimed his first in the 4.20 race atop 11/10 shot Big Challenge for trainer James McAuley, before claiming victory yet again in the 18.25 race on 5/1 shot Mark Fahey trained Hattie Amarin.

Browne McMonagle's wins yesterday bring his win tally for this season to 33 and help him continue to build his lead in the Apprentice Championship.

Oisin Orr also continued his good form for trainer Dermot Weld as he landed the John Rochford Memorial Maiden on 15/2 shot Crystal Black.