1,110 new Covid-19 cases in ROI today

1,110 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health today.

As of 8am this morning, 89 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the country, of which 21 of them are in ICU.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that in the 14 day period up to midnight on Sunday, there were a total of 1,054 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in County Donegal.

Donegal's 14-day incidence rate remains by far the highest in the country, with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn announcing today that Donegal's incidence rate now stands at 725 cases per 100,000 population. That is almost 300 cases more than the second-highest county, Louth, which currently has an incidence rate of 474 per 100,000 people.