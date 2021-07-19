Urgent action needed to prevent trade disruption in NI

Northern Ireland's leading supermarkets have called for urgent action to avoid trade disruption caused by the Brexit Protocol.

This comes as six of the UK's leading retailers, representing over 75% of the grocery market have written a letter to Brexit Minister David Frost and the European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič to find a solution before the grace period ends on September 30th.

The Director of Northern Ireland Retail Consortium Aodhán Connolly has warned of possible cost increases and shortages if political leaders from the EU and UK do not come together to find a solution before the end of the Brexit grace period.