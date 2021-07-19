Smear tests of 180 women out of date

The smear results of around 180 women have gone out of date.

The tests detected HPV but didn't undergo further examination within the required 42 days.

The women affected will be contacted this week and will need to be retested.

The HSE has apologised and says the tests expired because of covid restrictions at their CervicalCheck lab in Santry in Dublin.

The Health Executive says they have been dealing with unprecedented number of samples in the first six months of the year.

Donegal Action for Cancer Care Chair, Betty Holmes says the priority now must be to get those women affected retested: