A fundraising event to help raise funds for nine beneficiaries that help families with children diagnosed with life threatening illnesses will take place this August. The money raised will go directly to little Noah Gooch.

A number of well-known names and faces are set to embark on a 250km bed push from Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin to Letterkenny University Hospital that will take place over four days from the 19th to the 22nd of August.