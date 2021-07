The top earning GP practice under the medical card scheme made nearly 1.3 million euro last year.

It's run by Dr Anas Mansour, who has a surgery in north-west Dublin.

Four others got over 1 million - and the average payment to over 2,900 practices was 263,000 euro.

But Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh says the medical card scheme isn't as lucrative as it appears: