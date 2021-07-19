Croke Park to host Ulster Final

The Ulster Senior Football Championship final between Monaghan and Tyrone will take place at Croke Park on Saturday 31st July.

The Ulster Council confirmed the fixture will have a 4pm thrown in at GAA headquarters on Saturday week.

It's the second provincial decider to be moved to Croke Park this month with the Connacht decider between Galway and Mayo on next Sunday in Dublin.

18,000 spectators will be allowed into the gane while the most a venue in Ulster could hold is around 2,000.

The last Ulster Final to be held at Croke Park was in 2006 when Armagh beat Donegal.

At today's meeting, the Ulster CCC also considered a request from Monaghan GAA to postpone their EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Football Championship Final against Down following the tragic death of their team captain, Brendan Óg Duffy.

The game which had been scheduled for this Saturday has been rescheduled for Friday 30th July, in Athletic Grounds, Armagh at 7.30pm