Council meeting adjourned

Donegal County Council has adjourned its monthly after a number of exchanges.

Cllr Liam Blaney sought the adjournment, saying that one councillor had made what appeared to be disparaging and possibly discriminatory comments about another.

Cllr Frank McBrearty challenged him to name the person he was talking about.

A vote was taken on a counter proposal that the meeting continue, with Cathaoirleach Jack Murray saying an adjournment would mean no decision on LPT and a number of important motions not being taken.

However, members voted against continuing, so the meeting has been adjourned until 3.30 to allow for the party whips to discuss how to move forward amid claims that meetings are being disrupted.