Cllr Blaney claims he has no confidence in Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

A Donegal County Councillor claims he has no confidence in the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

Councillor Liam Blaney told today's meeting of Donegal County Council that he has no confidence in the way Councillor Jack Murray has started out in his role as Cathaoirleach.

Councillor Blaney hit out at Councillor Murray following a number of points of order raised by Councillor Frank McBrearty.

Cllr Blaney says he disagrees with how the council meetings are being run saying they are being turned into a circus run by one individual, namely Councillor McBrearty.

A number of councillors in response, backed Councillor Murray in his term as Cathaoirleach.