Audio update – Council meeting adjourned

Donegal County Council has adjourned its monthly meeting after a number of exchanges today.

Cllr Liam Blaney sought the adjournment, saying that one councillor had made what appeared to be disparaging and possibly discriminatory comments about another.

Cllr Frank McBrearty challenged him to name the person he was talking about.

After a brief adjournment of the online meeting to allow for private discussions, Cathaoirleach Jack Murray announced the meeting would reconvene next Monday.

Cllr Murray told Highland Radio News that the people of Donegal have not been well served today............