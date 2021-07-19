1,071 new Covid 19 cases in ROI, 1,776 in NI

1,071 new cases of Covid 19 were reported today.

101 patients are in hospital, with 20 of those in ICU.

The Chief Medical Officer says the five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it's been since February 2nd.

Donegal still has the highest incidence rates of Covid 19. latest figures from the HPSE show there were 876 cases in the county in the 14 days to midnight last Thursday, an incidence rate of 550.3 cases per 100,000 people.

That compares to a national rate of 182.6

Northern Ireland has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 cases in nearly 200 days.

1,776 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours - the highest since January 6th.

One additional death has also been confirmed.

109 Covid patients are in hospital in the North - with seven in intensive care.