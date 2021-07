Tyrone are through to the Ulster Senior Football Championship final after they beat Donegal 23 points to 1-14.

The Red Hand's top scorer was Darren McCurry who fired over seven points in their six point win.

After the game joint manager Fergal Logan spoke with the media...

The other half of Tyrone's joint management team Brian Dooher told Aisling O'Reilly its great to reach the final...