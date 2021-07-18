Tyrone beat Donegal in Ulster SFC Semi Final

Photo: @oficialdonegal on twitter

Tyrone are through to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final after they beat Donegal 0-22 to 1-14 at Brewster Park.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy missed a first half penalty before being sent off after picking up a black card following an early booking.

Caolan McGonagle netted for Donegal to level the game at 1-08 to 11 points but Tyrone finished stronger and booked their place in the Ulster Final where they will play Monaghan.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio Sport...

 

