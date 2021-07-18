Premier Division Review: Defeats for Finn Harps & Derry City

Finn Harps and Derry City suffered defeats over the weekend in the Premier Division.

Harps were handed their fourth loss in five games, going down 1-0 away to Dundalk with David McMillian netting the games only goal.

Derry surrendered a 2-0 lead early in the first half to lose 4-2 to Shamrock Rovers.

Ramelton's Ronan Boyce and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before Graham Burke pulled one back for the Hoops.

Second half goals from Ronan Finn, Rory Gaffney and Ritchie Towell secured the comeback win for the visitors.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...