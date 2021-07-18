Only 1 in 15 Mica Redress applicants know what compensation they will receive

Only one in 15 applicants for mica redress have been told how much compensation they'll receive from the scheme.

The Sunday Business Post reports that 475 people have applied to the defective blocks scheme, but just 30 of those have found how much they'll get.

The current scheme is currently being reviewed by the Mica Working Group, which is made up of representatives from Mica campaign organisations, the Housing Department and local authorities.

Michael O'Doherty, the PRO of the Mica Action Group in Donegal, says they are disappointed with the current pace of the redress scheme, and that people have waited up to nine months for their applications to be processed through Stage 1: