Number of Donegal motorists issued penalties by Gardai this weekend

A number of Donegal motorists have been penalised by Gardaí this weekend across the county, as the busy Summer season continues.

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say that a motorist was pulled over in the early hours of Saturday morning, after being recorded speeding at 172 km/h.

Gardaí then say the driver failed roadside tests, with alcohol and drugs being detected. The motorist was subsequently arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where more tests were conducted, and the driver was then charged to appear in Court. Gardaí also say his vehicle was seized as they believed it to be uninsured.

Meanwhile, another driver was pulled over by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit yesterday for using their mobile phone while driving a teleporter.

Gardaí say the driver was issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice for using their mobile phone, and the driver was also issued a caution for the poor condition of their rear tyres due to the lack of tread.

Gardaí say that when driving, you should never hold or use your mobile phone under any circumstances. They also warned that drivers should check their tyres regularly, especially when their tread depth reaches under 3 mm. They also wish to remind motorists that the minimum legal tyre tread depth for vehicles is 1.6 mm, and that the less tread your tyres become, the less grip they will give your vehicle.