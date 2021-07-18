North West Senior Cup Results 17/07/2021

The Senior Cup was back in all its glory on Saturday afternoon as 50-over cricket returned to the North West after an absence of almost two years. And on a weekend where glorious sunshine provided the perfect backdrop, the usual suspects- Donemana, Brigade, Bready and Eglinton all progressed to the quarter finals with little or no fuss.
The full lists of result are below:
At Sandel Lodge, Coleraine lost to Bonds Glen by 6 wickets.
At Strabane Park, Strabane lost to Ardmore by 128 runs.
At Burndennett, Burndennett lost to Eglinton by 6 wickets.
At Beechgrove, Brigade beat Fox Lodge by 6 wickets.
At the Boathole, St Johnston lost to Donemana by 139 runs.
At Bridge Park, Ballyspallen beat Killyclooney by 119 runs.
At Foyle View, Newbuildings beat Glendermott by 9 wickets.