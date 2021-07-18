Neil Martin on historic European U20 games for Ireland

Ireland have had their most successful European Under 20 games ever and still have one day of action left in Tallinn, Estonia.

They have claimed four gold medals at the event so far, Ireland had only ever won four medals ever at the Under 20 games.

Rhasidat Adeleke claimed gold in the 100 and 200 metres, whilst Cian McPhillips won the 1500m and Nicholas Griggs won Ireland's fourth gold medal at the event, winning in the Men’s 3,000.

Eóin Catterson spoke with Ireland Team Manager Neil Martin on Sunday Sport...