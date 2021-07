Donegal bowed out of the Ulster Senior Football Championship after they were beaten 0-23 to 1-14 by Tyrone at Brewster Park.

Declan Bonner’s side led early and had the chance to get a goal but Michael Murphy struck his penalty off the post.

Shortly after the missed penalty, Murphy was red carded.

Tyrone then kicked on in the final stretch of the game to book their place in the Ulster final.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner told Tom Comack he is disappointed by the defeat...