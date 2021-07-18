Carndonagh council house residents told to move due to mica testing

Several council house tenants in County Donegal have been told to move out in order for their homes in order for them to be tested for mica.

The Sunday Independent has reported today that a number of residents in the Clos Phadraig estate in Carndonagh have received letters from Donegal County Council, asking them to move out of their council houses immediately so that blocks can be tested for mica.

It's bee reported that residents have been told they'll be transferred to alternative accomodation - but some tenants say this is not suitable, and there is also no guarantee they'll be able to return to their homes once the testing has concluded.

A fourth meeting of the Government's new working group - set up to examine the scandal - is due to meet this week.