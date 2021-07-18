1179 new Covid-19 cases in ROI

The Department of Health has confirmed 1179 new cases of Covid-19 this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now 91 people being treated for the virus in hospital, an increase of 13 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care stands at 22, unchanged on yesterday's figure.

Donegal's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 remains the highest in the country, at a rate of 506.3 per 100,000 population. This compares to the national average over the same 14-day period of 168.6 per 100,000.

There have also been a total of 806 total confirmed cases in the last 14 days in County Donegal.