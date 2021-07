Finn Harps were beaten 1-0 away to Dundalk on Saturday evening.

David McMillian netted for the hosts on 33 minutes in what was a controversial goal as the forward appeared to be offside.

Harps put pressure on Dundalk in the second half but couldn't get the leveler and fell to their second successive defeat.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Ryan Ferry after the game that his side played when they went behind...