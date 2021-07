Tributes have been paid to Monaghan Under 20 captain Brendan Og Duffy who was killed in a road crash on Friday night.

Two cars were involved in the collision on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret at around 11:30 last night.

The accident happened just hours after the 19-year-old played a huge role in Monaghan's comeback win over Donegal to reach the Ulster Under 20 final.

At halftime, the Farney County trailed by five but outscored Donegal 2-09 to 1-02 in the second half to secure victory.