People are being warned to protect their skin in the sun as temperatures are set to reach up to 23 degrees in Donegal, and up to 28 degrees in other parts of the country today.

9 out of 10 skin cancers are caused by over-exposure to UV light.

The HSE is warning the public to protect their skin by using factor 30 or 50 this weekend, with high levels of UV rays around.

Dermatology Nurse Specialist at Sligo University Hospital, Celene Daly says the sun can damage children's skin: