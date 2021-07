The HSE says it's noticing a rise in large Covid-19 outbreaks across the country as the Delta variant spreads.

It comes after 1,173 new cases were reported yesterday - the highest daily figure in over 5 months.

Health officials are warning of large increases among under 30s - and are urging unvaccinated people not to meet up indoors.

HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing, Niamh O'Beirne, says it's not just indoor gatherings that are leading to outbreaks: