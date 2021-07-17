Donegal Ladies v Galway LIVE Commentary

The All Ireland Championship starts this weekend for the Donegal Senior Ladies.

Maxi Curran’s side head to Sligo to face Galway in the group four encounter.

You can follow the action on Highland - on air and online at highlandradio.com from the 4pm throw in at Markievicz Park.

The commentary team is Tommy Devane, Maria Devenney (Donegal) & Ger Conneally (Galway).

Highland's coverage of Donegal versus Galway in the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship is in association with Letterkenny Institute of Technology, now offering a new Masters in Sports Performance Practice. For more see lyit.ie

