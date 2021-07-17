Donegal Ladies start All Ireland campaign with loss to Galway

Donegal Ladies suffered a 3-10 to 1-11 defeat to Galway in their opening game in the All Ireland series.

Maxi Curran's side led 1-06 to 0-04 at the break with the goal coming from Katy Herron but three early second half goals for Galway from Nicola Ward and two from Ailish Morrisey turned the tie around to give the Tribeswomen the victory.

Donegal will now face Kerry next Saturday in Tuam where they will try book their place in the Quarter Finals.

Tommy Devane, Maria Devenney & Ger Conneally have the full time report...