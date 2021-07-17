Donegal and Tyrone name teams for Ulster Semi Final

Donegal and Tyrone have named their teams for their Ulster Semi Final clash on Sunday afternoon.

There are no changes to the Donegal team that was originally named to start last Sunday's game with Derry, although the starting 15 was changed before Throw in with Michael Murphy, Peadar Mogan and Brendan McCole being replaced by Ethan O'Donnell, Jamie Brennan and Eoin McHugh.

As for the Tyrone team, there are two changes to the side that dethroned last seasons champions Cavan.

Conor McKenna comes in for Paul Donaghy and Brian Kennedy comes in for Ronan McNamee who hasn't been named in the 26 but may still be drafted in before Throw in. That change see's Rory Brennan named in fullback with Niall Sludden entering the half back line and Mattie Donnelly being selected to play in the full forward line.