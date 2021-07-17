Concerns raised over Dungloe wastewater treatment plant

Concerns have been raised over the wastewater treatment plant in Dungloe.

Local residents have formed a group to highlight concerns which they say centres around an odour emanating from the wastewater treatment plant and possible discharge.

It's claimed the odour is evident also in the town centre.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says there have been ongoing issues:

Irish Water has confirmed that complaints relating to noise and odour were raised last year and investigated by Donegal County Council, the EPA and Irish Water with no remedial actions recommended.

The utility says there have been no incidents at the plant and no reports of odours or unauthorised discharges from the plant.